Left Menu

Emkay Investment Managers launches SMID Cap Fund; targets AUM of Rs 500-1,000 cr in FY26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 14:59 IST
Emkay Investment Managers launches SMID Cap Fund; targets AUM of Rs 500-1,000 cr in FY26
  • Country:
  • India

Emkay Investment Managers Ltd (EIML) on Tuesday announced the launch of the 'Emkay SMID Cap Growth Engine Fund', targeting Rs 500-1,000 crore assets under management (AUM) in 2025-26.

The fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in small and mid-cap securities, EIML, the asset management arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, said in a statement.

According to EIML, macro tailwinds like easing inflation, declining interest rates and rising household income boosting consumption are likely to create a favourable environment for investment in the small and mid-cap (SMID) segment. It expects mid and small-cap companies are anticipated for positive growth over the next 3-5 years, making them a good potential bet for investing.

It also highlighted that mid and small-cap stocks have delivered a robust return over the past five years.

''SMID offers a compelling mix of growth potential, valuation, comfort and supportive macro trends, making it a strong candidate for investment,'' Manish Sonthalia, Director and Chief Investment Officer, EIML, said.

As of March 2025, small-cap and mid-cap mutual funds (MFs) together constitute over 30 per cent of total equity flows, a jump from 5 per cent year-on-year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025