Airlines Unite for a Greener Sky: Net Zero Challenges and Opportunities

The global airline industry has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, despite new concerns over the availability of sustainable fuels and the timely delivery of new aircraft. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), representing 350 airlines, concluded its annual two-day summit with a strong message on sustainability.

According to IATA, reaching net zero will require an investment of $4.7 trillion, or about $174 billion annually. Airlines are urging energy companies to ramp up production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and calling on planemakers to accelerate the delivery of fuel-efficient jets to meet industry targets.

Despite claims from energy sectors about excess SAF availability, many airlines struggle to source enough without extensive imports, undermining emissions goals. The summit witnessed discussions on the shifting enthusiasm within the industry, and US tariffs' impact on costs, as airlines gear up for future growth opportunities, especially in emerging markets like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)