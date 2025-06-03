Left Menu

Mumbai's Shining Numbers: Bullion Closing Rates Update

Discover the latest closing rates in Mumbai's bullion market, including silver and gold prices. Stay informed about the daily fluctuations and trends in the precious metals market, essential for investors and traders alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:40 IST
Mumbai's Shining Numbers: Bullion Closing Rates Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, the latest closing rates for precious metals have been announced, showcasing significant figures for both silver and gold.

Silver spot rates stood at Rs 1,00,460.00 per kilo. Meanwhile, the standard gold (99.5) closed at Rs 96,479.00, while pure gold (99.9) was priced at Rs 96,867.00.

These figures illustrate the ongoing trends and market dynamics in Mumbai's bullion market, reflecting crucial data for investors and stakeholders.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025