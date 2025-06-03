Mumbai's Shining Numbers: Bullion Closing Rates Update

In Mumbai, the latest closing rates for precious metals have been announced, showcasing significant figures for both silver and gold.

Silver spot rates stood at Rs 1,00,460.00 per kilo. Meanwhile, the standard gold (99.5) closed at Rs 96,479.00, while pure gold (99.9) was priced at Rs 96,867.00.

These figures illustrate the ongoing trends and market dynamics in Mumbai's bullion market, reflecting crucial data for investors and stakeholders.