IPO Surge: Six Firms Set to Raise Over Rs 20,000 Crore

In a significant move in the financial sector, six companies have secured approval from India's market regulator, SEBI, to raise over Rs 20,000 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs). Key players include HDB Financial Services, Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, and Vikram Solar. This initiative marks a major boost in capital mobilization efforts in 2025.

Each company plans to strategically allocate the funds towards various objectives. HDB Financial Services is eyeing a capital strengthening strategy, while Dorf-Ketal Chemicals aims to address debt issues. Vikram Solar is focusing on expanding its solar module manufacturing capabilities, a move that aligns with India's sustainable energy goals.

The listings, scheduled on major stock exchanges BSE and NSE, reflect a broader trend of increased IPO activity, with the potential to reshape investment landscapes for these sectors. The strategic financial maneuvers by these firms underscore a profound commitment to growth and operational expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)