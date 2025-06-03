Left Menu

IPO Surge: Six Firms Set to Raise Over Rs 20,000 Crore

Six firms, including HDB Financial Services, Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, and Vikram Solar, received SEBI's approval to raise over Rs 20,000 crore through initial public offerings. These firms plan to use the proceeds for debt repayment, capital expenditure, and business expansion. Their shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

In a significant move in the financial sector, six companies have secured approval from India's market regulator, SEBI, to raise over Rs 20,000 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs). Key players include HDB Financial Services, Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, and Vikram Solar. This initiative marks a major boost in capital mobilization efforts in 2025.

Each company plans to strategically allocate the funds towards various objectives. HDB Financial Services is eyeing a capital strengthening strategy, while Dorf-Ketal Chemicals aims to address debt issues. Vikram Solar is focusing on expanding its solar module manufacturing capabilities, a move that aligns with India's sustainable energy goals.

The listings, scheduled on major stock exchanges BSE and NSE, reflect a broader trend of increased IPO activity, with the potential to reshape investment landscapes for these sectors. The strategic financial maneuvers by these firms underscore a profound commitment to growth and operational expansion.

