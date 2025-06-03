IFFCO Denounces Propaganda Following Kishangarh Raids

IFFCO, a leading name in the fertilizer industry, has firmly denied allegations stemming from recent raids in Kishangarh, Rajasthan. The cooperative emphasized that no IFFCO fertilizers were discovered during these inspections, addressing concerns raised on social media and other media channels.

In an official statement, IFFCO described the allegations as "absolutely wrong" and urged consumers to maintain their faith in the company's products. The cooperative highlighted its status as the world's largest fertilizer cooperative while dismissing the spread of false information regarding its product quality.

The statement clarified that 'Sagarika Granule', a biostimulant from IFFCO's joint venture Aquagri, was found during the raids. IFFCO insisted its production aligns with technology from CSIR-CSMCRI and complies with government standards. The company called for the dismissal of misleading propaganda and continued trust in its fertilizers and biostimulants.

(With inputs from agencies.)