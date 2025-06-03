Left Menu

Peru's Copper Conundrum: Balancing Big Mining with Local Livelihoods

Peru anticipates $4.8 billion in mining investments and 2.8 million metric tons of copper production this year. There's growing concern over illegal and artisanal mining in key regions, impacting major mining operations. The rise of informal mining provides income to locals but results in conflicts and safety issues.

Peru's Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Montero has projected major growth in the nation's mining sector, with investments expected to reach $4.8 billion and copper output at 2.8 million metric tons this year. This places Peru as a top player on the global copper production stage.

However, there's an alarming increase in informal and illegal mining, particularly in the Apurimac and Arequipa regions. This poses challenges to the operations of major miners like MMG at Las Bambas and Teck's Zafranal project. The rise in artisanal mining brings vital income to local communities but also ignites conflicts.

The darker side of this gold rush includes illegal activities in the north, where safety concerns are underscored by recent tragedies, including the death of 13 mine workers. These developments spotlight the need for regulatory balance between industry expansion and safeguarding local livelihoods.

