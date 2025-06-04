Shiv Sena's Diplomacy: Shinde's Historic West Africa Parliamentary Address

An all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has returned to Delhi after a strategic multi-nation tour. This delegation, having visited the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone, focused on fortifying bilateral relations and showcasing India's strengthening global outreach.

Prominent members accompanied Shinde, including BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Atul Garg, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy. Notably, Shinde became the first Indian MP to address the national parliaments of Liberia and Sierra Leone, a move praised as deepening India's parliamentary and diplomatic ties with the region.

The delegation's visit marked a significant step in bolstering ties with Liberia, highlighted by ceremonial honors and engagements with the Indian diaspora. Shinde described the 13-day mission as showcasing India's steadfast position against terrorism under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, reinforcing India's rising stature on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)