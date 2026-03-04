Euro Zone Services Show Modest Growth Amid Cost Pressures

In February, the euro zone services sector witnessed slight growth as demand improved, with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edging up to 51.9 from January's 51.6, just above the preliminary forecast. Despite this uptick, firms hesitated to significantly expand their workforce, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

The reading, compiled by S&P Global, reveals modest new business growth beginning in August, as backlogs of work decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Employment growth eased to a five-month low amid softening business confidence, while cost pressures surged, driven by rising wages, energy, and transport expenses.

Chief economist Cyrus de la Rubia noted that the European Central Bank is unlikely to alter interest rates soon, as inflation remains a concern. Germany led growth in major euro zone economies, while Italy, Spain, and France faced challenges. The composite PMI rose to a three-month high, suggesting ongoing growth in the region.

