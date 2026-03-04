Legacy of a Stalwart: Mosiuoa 'Terror' Lekota's Impact on South African Politics

Mosiuoa 'Terror' Lekota, a notable anti-apartheid activist and former South African defence minister, has died at 77. His political party announced his passing after a prolonged illness, marking the end of a significant chapter in the nation's history.

Lekota was instrumental in the fight against apartheid, sharing time in prison on Robben Island with figures like Nelson Mandela. His commitment saw him imprisoned again post-release for continuing his activism. As a formidable force within various political organizations, he was appointed as South Africa's minister of defence from 1999 to 2008.

After parting ways with the ANC following former President Thabo Mbeki's ousting, Lekota formed the Congress of the People (COPE). This new party challenged the ANC's dominance, becoming the third-largest opposition in 2009. Despite COPE's decline, Lekota's work strengthened political opposition in South Africa. Tributes recognizing his contributions have been flooding in, underscoring his lasting legacy.