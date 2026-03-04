Middle East Conflict Strains Africa's Energy Supply Chain
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted how the ongoing Middle East conflict is affecting Africa by disrupting supply chains and driving up energy prices. Speaking at an energy conference, he warned that the volatility in global markets highlights the vulnerabilities of Africa's import-dependent economies.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa warned of the adverse effects stemming from the escalating Middle East conflict on Africa's supply chains and energy prices.
Speaking at the Africa Energy Indaba conference in Cape Town, Ramaphosa expressed concerns over the surge in oil and gas prices.
This volatility comes as a consequence of military actions involving Israel, the U.S., and Iran, which have led to shutdowns of key facilities and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting Africa's economic vulnerabilities.
