Middle East Conflict Strains Africa's Energy Supply Chain

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa warned of the adverse effects stemming from the escalating Middle East conflict on Africa's supply chains and energy prices.

Speaking at the Africa Energy Indaba conference in Cape Town, Ramaphosa expressed concerns over the surge in oil and gas prices.

This volatility comes as a consequence of military actions involving Israel, the U.S., and Iran, which have led to shutdowns of key facilities and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting Africa's economic vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)