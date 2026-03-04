Turbulence Ahead: Dassault-Airbus Dispute Threatens Future Fighter Jet Initiative

The head of Dassault Aviation has raised concerns over Airbus' reluctance to cooperate on the next-generation fighter jet project, FCAS. The initiative is at risk of failing without a change in Airbus' stance.

The FCAS project aims to develop a demonstrator aircraft leading to a significant 100 billion euro investment between France, Germany, and Spain. Dassault represents France while Airbus represents Germany and Spain.

As tensions mount between these aerospace groups, the multi-nation initiative faces potential collapse, threatening Europe's competitive edge in advanced fighter jet technology. Airbus has declined to comment on the matter.