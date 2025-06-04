Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Shinde Criticizes Pakistan, Grows India's Diplomatic Ties

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde criticizes Pakistan's diplomatic plans and Congress's Rahul Gandhi while leading a delegation to enhance India's global outreach. His visit to West Africa marked a historic first with addresses to Liberia's and Sierra Leone's parliaments, fostering bilateral relations and engaging with the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:48 IST
Shiv Sena's Shinde Criticizes Pakistan, Grows India's Diplomatic Ties
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, on Wednesday, sharply criticized Pakistan's reported plan to send diplomatic delegations abroad, actions viewed as a counteract to India's global outreach under Operation Sindoor. In questioning the narrative Pakistan seeks to project internationally, Shinde asked reporters, "What will Pakistan claim? Will it falsely accuse India of spreading terrorism for years, despite evidence to the contrary, or highlight the destruction their actions have wrought?"

Addressing remarks made by Congress MP and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi criticizing US President Donald Trump's involvement in Operation Sindoor, Shinde struck back. He emphasized that the ongoing battle against terrorism transcends political agendas. Shinde remarked, "When the collective voice of the nation resounds globally, including MPs who advocate unified support for India, Rahul Gandhi must recognize that political exploitation has no place in combating terrorism."

The Shinde-led Delegation 4, part of an all-party ensemble, returned to IGI Airport in Delhi after a diplomatic tour aimed at fortifying India's international relations. Their journey included the UAE, Liberia, DR Congo, and Sierra Leone, with critical bilateral discussions promoting India's diplomatic influence. In a historic achievement, Shinde uniquely addressed the parliaments of Liberia and Sierra Leone. His office noted this pioneering move as a significant stride in deepening India's parliamentary connections in West Africa. The delegation's efforts were well-received, fostering stronger India-Liberia ties, engaging with the Indian community, and honoring cultural spaces like the Gurudwara in Monrovia.

