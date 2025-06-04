Left Menu

Currency Markets Jitter Over Trump's Trade Bluff

The dollar weakened against major currencies amid ongoing trade negotiations led by President Trump, especially with China. Despite some economic indicators bolstering the dollar, trade tensions and potential tariff impacts remain pivotal. Experts are eyeing economic data for insights into global financial health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:49 IST
Currency Markets Jitter Over Trump's Trade Bluff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar saw a dip against key global currencies on Wednesday as investors closely monitored President Donald Trump's tariff negotiations, particularly with China. The administration had set a deadline for countries to present trade offers coinciding with the increase in tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

President Trump is expected to converse with Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid accusations of violating a prior agreement to ease tariffs. A ramp-up in trade tension rhetoric has kept markets vigilant, with analysts like Fiona Cincotta noting a renewed focus on the upcoming call between the two leaders.

Economic indicators have also played a role in the dollar's performance. It fell 0.8% due to manufacturing contraction, then rebounded after unexpected job opening increases. Market participants await further economic data for signs of the broader trade and financial environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025