China's Mega-Sized Market: Global Opportunities and Trade Challenges

At the World Economic Forum, Vice Premier He Lifeng emphasized China's willingness to be a global market despite logging a record trade surplus. He highlighted challenges, such as production overcapacity and international trade curbs, while emphasizing China as a reliable trade partner amid global economic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:36 IST
China, a manufacturing powerhouse, declared its intention to be "the world's market" at the World Economic Forum, following a record trade surplus that has stirred concerns among trade partners. Vice Premier He Lifeng underscored China's ambition to expand imports while managing challenges posed by excess production and protectionist measures abroad.

He Lifeng, standing as the third-highest-ranking Chinese official to attend Davos since President Xi Jinping's visit in 2017, reinforced China's stance as a reliable partner amid fluctuating global trade dynamics. He criticized unilateral trade practices that undermine World Trade Organization principles, positioning China as an opportunity for global economic growth rather than a threat.

Amid international tariffs and protectionism, China's model focuses on reform and innovation while welcoming global companies to explore its expansive market. Industry leaders, like Nicolas Heuze of Sweetech, express interest in China's potential, despite concerns about intellectual property and investment security.

