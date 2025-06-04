Left Menu

Finance Minister to Tackle Global Economic Uncertainties at FSDC Meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review the economic state amid global challenges during the 29th FSDC meeting in Mumbai. Key financial regulators, including RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will discuss India's economic growth and measures to tackle digital fraud and ensure macroeconomic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to address pressing global economic uncertainties during the upcoming Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) meeting on June 10, in Mumbai. The 29th assembly of this high-level panel is set against a backdrop of India's recent economic growth, albeit the slowest in four years.

High on the agenda is the review of India's economic performance, with FY25 recording a 6.5% growth rate and a notable Rs 2.7 lakh crore dividend by the Reserve Bank. This meeting will also explore ways to mitigate digital fraud threats, a significant concern for financial regulators.

Attendees include RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey, and prominent financial leaders. The session will examine global and domestic economic conditions and review measures for securing inclusive growth and macroeconomic stability.

