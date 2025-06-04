Left Menu

UK Stocks Surge Amid US Tariff Exemption on Metals

London shares rose after the UK secured exemption from the US doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The US decision eased trade tensions, boosting both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices. While the exemption allowed stability in the market, challenges remain with inconsistent consumer demand affecting retailers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:36 IST
UK Stocks Surge Amid US Tariff Exemption on Metals
London shares experienced an uplift on Wednesday following the United Kingdom's successful negotiation of an exemption from the United States' newly doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The relief has significantly alleviated market anxieties that have persisted for most of the year.

At 0932 GMT, there was a notable rise in the main stock indices, with the FTSE 100 up by 0.3% and the FTSE 250 climbing 0.5%. The US announcement of this exemption came in a proclamation by President Donald Trump, ensuring that UK metals were spared from the 50% tariffs that other countries will face from June 4.

Despite uncertainty in the broader trade negotiations, the exemption has supported investor confidence, propelling British equities forward from their previous lows. However, as the deadline for continued negotiations looms, sectors such as retail remain under pressure, grappling with cautious consumer spending.

