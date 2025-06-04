Ethanol Plant Sparks Village Protests in Telangana
In Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district, villagers protested against an ethanol plant, fearing it would harm their agricultural lands and emit foul gases. Despite company permissions and attempted dialogues, tensions escalated, resulting in property damage. Police restored order, promising action against offenders as peace returns to the area.
Protests erupted in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana, as villagers rallied against the establishment of an ethanol plant near Pedda Dhanwada village. Villagers, fearing agricultural damage and emission issues, opposed the plant despite licensed permissions. Tensions ran high as temporary company structures were set aflame, with some protesters overturning vehicles.
The company's grain-based ethanol plant, approved a year ago, faced resistance despite prior discussions and administrative deliberations to address village concerns. Unconvinced, the community stood firm in opposition, fearing negative environmental impacts that officials insisted were unfounded.
Police intervened and dispersed the crowd, noting the situation is now stable. Legal actions are anticipated against the instigators as authorities aim to maintain peace while addressing the villagers' fears about the energy project.
