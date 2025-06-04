Trade Tensions Soar as U.S. Doubles Tariffs on Metals

In a bold move, the U.S. government has doubled its tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from 25% to a hefty 50% as of Wednesday. This measure is part of President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policy, aiming to protect domestic industries but drawing ire from international trade partners.

The European Union reacted swiftly, urging its trade ambassadors to negotiate a rollback of these tariffs. EU trade negotiator Maros Sefcovic held discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, marking a step towards finding a diplomatic solution.

The new tariffs are causing market disruptions, particularly in the metals sector. Corporations like Voestalpine and Remy Cointreau have warned of potential financial setbacks, emphasizing the urgency for a resolution that ensures trade continuity and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)