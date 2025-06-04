Navigating Tariff Tensions: EU-US Trade Talks Amid Metal Tariff Hikes
EU and US trade talks are progressing positively, despite new US tariffs on metals. EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic criticizes the tariffs but notes productive discussions with US representatives. Businesses express concern over tariff impacts, urging EU action. The US expects trade partners to propose deals to avoid further tariffs by July.
Trade negotiations between the European Union and the United States are reportedly moving forward positively, even as the US implements a hike in metals tariffs. Europe's lead trade negotiator criticized the new tariffs, citing them as unhelpful to ongoing discussions.
Maros Sefcovic, the EU's trade representative, expressed optimism about the progress made in recent talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. He highlighted that discussions have become more concrete and productive, although the US has yet to comment.
The tariff increase has incited concern among European businesses, which are urging the EU to take action. The US expects trading partners to present offers to avoid further tariffs, while other countries, including the UK, engage in separate talks with the US.
