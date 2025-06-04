Tragedy in Meghalaya: Hunt Continues for Missing Newlywed Bride

In a major development surrounding the disappearance of a newlywed couple in Meghalaya, a special investigation team (SIT) has been established following the chilling discovery of a weapon possibly linked to the death of Raja Raghuvanshi. The tourist from Madhya Pradesh went missing with his spouse, Sonam, an official confirmed.

Superintendent of Police in East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, stated that a case has been registered, with a cell phone seized during the investigation. "The postmortem of Raja Raghuvanshi's body has been completed. We have formed a special investigation team led by the SP city," SP Syiem disclosed to ANI. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, remain unknown.

The couple, hailing from Indore, vanished during their visit to Shillong on May 23. Tragically, the husband's body was recently located, while efforts to find the woman are ongoing. The family last heard from the couple on May 23, shortly before their phone went silent, according to relatives.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, drew attention to ongoing efforts to locate the missing woman. "We conversed with Vipin Raghuvanshi, the brother, who confirmed that the deceased was indeed Raja. Our investigations are being assisted by an NDRF team," Tripathi elaborated, emphasizing the urgency of resolving this case.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya shared his concern, indicating concerted efforts from state and national authorities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Amidst challenging weather, rescue teams are determined. Prayers are for her safe return," Vijayvargiya remarked, underscoring the emotional toll this tragedy has taken on those involved. (ANI)