Harnessing Dual Power: Turning Farms into Food and Energy Hubs

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed an innovative model involving the installation of elevated solar panels above crops. This model, suggested during the National Agriculture-Renewable Energy Conference 2025 organized by the NSEFI, aims to transform farmers into dual providers of food and energy.

The minister highlighted the importance of integrating renewable energy in agriculture, suggesting that solar panels could significantly contribute to electricity supply for farmers. He pointed to the government's PM-KUSUM scheme as a major step towards ensuring farmers' energy security.

Chouhan urged serious consideration of this model, stressing that if modern versions are developed, governmental support will be forthcoming. He also underscored the importance of organic farming and the need for enhancing the production of pulses and oilseeds, amidst a 40% increase in agricultural output since 2014-15.

