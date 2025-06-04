Sebi Warns Against Fake Social Media Communications

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a warning to investors on Wednesday regarding fraudulent communications circulating on social media under its name. These messages, falsely claiming to be from the market regulator, misuse Sebi's logo, letterhead, and even the names of its officials.

Sebi urged the public to exercise caution before sharing personal information or money in response to such messages. It emphasized the importance of verifying any communication claimed to be from Sebi directly through their official website.

The warning highlights an uptick in deceitful activities aimed at investors, with fraudsters employing social media platforms to issue bogus notices demanding payment or personal details. Sebi reinforced its message by reminding investors that each genuine communication from it contains a unique reference or document identification number.

