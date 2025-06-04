WCL's Record-Breaking Profit Surge: A Strategic Triumph

Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, announced a record-breaking profit before tax (PBT) totaling Rs 4,375.55 crore for the financial year 2024-25. This marks a significant rise from the previous year's PBT of Rs 4,181.67 crore, demonstrating successful strategic advancements.

According to WCL Director of Finance Bikram Ghosh, the 4.64 percent increase in profits is largely due to several strategic initiatives. These include the commissioning of new mining operations, the adoption of advanced technologies, and a renewed emphasis on environmental sustainability which have collectively fueled the company's financial growth.

The Nagpur-based company, operating over 47 mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and employing more than 32,685 staff, achieved its highest-ever PBT since its inception, marking a noteworthy milestone in its operational history.