Left Menu

WCL's Record-Breaking Profit Surge: A Strategic Triumph

Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), a Coal India Ltd subsidiary, reported its highest-ever profit before tax of Rs 4,375.55 crore for FY2024-25, up from Rs 4,181.67 crore the previous year. This 4.64% increase is credited to strategic initiatives, including new mines, technological modernization, and a focus on sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:19 IST
WCL's Record-Breaking Profit Surge: A Strategic Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, announced a record-breaking profit before tax (PBT) totaling Rs 4,375.55 crore for the financial year 2024-25. This marks a significant rise from the previous year's PBT of Rs 4,181.67 crore, demonstrating successful strategic advancements.

According to WCL Director of Finance Bikram Ghosh, the 4.64 percent increase in profits is largely due to several strategic initiatives. These include the commissioning of new mining operations, the adoption of advanced technologies, and a renewed emphasis on environmental sustainability which have collectively fueled the company's financial growth.

The Nagpur-based company, operating over 47 mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and employing more than 32,685 staff, achieved its highest-ever PBT since its inception, marking a noteworthy milestone in its operational history.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025