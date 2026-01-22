Left Menu

Transatlantic Relations 'Return to Normal,' Says Romanian President

Romanian President Nicușor Dan praised the normalization of transatlantic relations following discussions with the United States. Speaking before an EU emergency summit in Brussels, Dan emphasized the importance of this relationship for Europe and Romania. He also mentioned Romania's consideration to join the U.S. 'Board of Peace'.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced on Thursday a return to normalcy in transatlantic relations following constructive discussions with the United States.

Addressing European Union leaders in Brussels, Dan highlighted the significance of the transatlantic partnership for Europe and Romania. He appreciated the diminished tensions as a result of diplomatic dialogue.

Furthermore, President Dan noted that Romania is still evaluating the possibility of joining the U.S-led 'Board of Peace', initiated by President Donald Trump.

