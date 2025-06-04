Bengaluru Stadium Tragedy Sparks Political Outcry

The tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has ignited a political storm, with BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla calling for the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and the Home Minister. Poonawalla described the incident, which occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title celebration, as 'state-sponsored criminal negligence and murder.'

Poonawalla criticized the Karnataka government's perceived insensitivity, condemning their decision to continue celebrations despite the loss of lives. He directly held Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and the Home Minister accountable for what he termed a 'state-sponsored murder.' The incident, according to him, demonstrated a serious lack of responsibility from the government.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi echoed this sentiment, labeling the stampede as a 'heartbreaking tragedy' stemming from the failure of the state government in planning, crowd management, and emergency deployment. He emphasized the government's responsibility for the deaths, which reportedly claimed over 11 lives and injured more than 30 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)