Left Menu

Bengaluru Stadium Tragedy Sparks Political Outcry

A tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebration led to demands for accountability, with BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla urging Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to resign. Accusations of negligence were echoed by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi as over 11 people died and more than 30 were injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:26 IST
Bengaluru Stadium Tragedy Sparks Political Outcry
Representative Image. (Photo/X@JoshiPralhad). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has ignited a political storm, with BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla calling for the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and the Home Minister. Poonawalla described the incident, which occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title celebration, as 'state-sponsored criminal negligence and murder.'

Poonawalla criticized the Karnataka government's perceived insensitivity, condemning their decision to continue celebrations despite the loss of lives. He directly held Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and the Home Minister accountable for what he termed a 'state-sponsored murder.' The incident, according to him, demonstrated a serious lack of responsibility from the government.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi echoed this sentiment, labeling the stampede as a 'heartbreaking tragedy' stemming from the failure of the state government in planning, crowd management, and emergency deployment. He emphasized the government's responsibility for the deaths, which reportedly claimed over 11 lives and injured more than 30 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025