Market Momentum and Trade Tensions Shape Global Economic Landscape

Stock markets across the globe experienced modest gains, with U.S. indexes joining their European counterparts in early trading. Investors focused on ongoing trade negotiations and Friday's critical employment report. Meanwhile, the dollar dipped slightly, and gold prices remained largely unchanged.

As trade discussions between the United States and Europe progress, tariff increases have added complexity to the negotiations. China's export restrictions on critical minerals add further tension, affecting global automakers' supply chains. Although U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi are expected to communicate, a rapid resolution remains unlikely.

Global economic indicators show a mixed picture. The U.S. private sector job growth lagged behind expectations, and the services sector showed signs of contraction. However, stock indexes posted gains, and German stocks hit a record high, bolstered by corporate tax relief. Meanwhile, crude prices fluctuated due to geopolitical influences and supply concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)