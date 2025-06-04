Left Menu

Gujarat Governor Advocates for Natural Farming Revolution

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat promotes natural farming as essential for preserving soil fertility, enhancing farmer self-reliance, and offering chemical-free food. Speaking at a seminar, he underscored its importance for ecological balance, health, and a sustainable future. The national mission aims to bring extensive land under natural farming with significant financial backing.

Governor Acharya Devvrat
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has underscored the importance of natural farming, highlighting its role in preserving soil fertility, enhancing farmers' self-reliance, and providing chemical-free food. Speaking at a seminar, he described natural farming as essential, not just an alternative.

The seminar, part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, saw over 5,000 farmers from across India gather to discuss sustainable agricultural practices. Governor Devvrat emphasized that natural farming maintains ecological balance by protecting soil, water, and biodiversity, while keeping waterways free from chemical pollution.

India's National Mission on Natural Farming, with a budget of Rs 2,481 crore, aims to involve one crore farmers over two years. Initiatives include establishing Bio-Input Resource Centres and demonstration farms. State authorities have also set minimum support prices for naturally farmed crops to encourage adoption.

