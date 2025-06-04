States Demand Greater Tax Share: Finance Commission Deliberates

The chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, revealed that a significant majority of the 28 Indian states have called for an increase in their share of tax revenue distribution from the central government, targeting a 50% share.

Currently, the states receive 41% of tax revenue, while the remainder is retained by the Centre. This topic was a central theme during a recent press conference held in Uttar Pradesh, which marked the conclusion of the panel's consultation visits to the states.

Despite the widespread state requests, Panagariya remained non-committal about whether the final recommendations, due by October 2025, will include this proposed increase, noting that such a change might be too significant and disruptive.

