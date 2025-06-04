Trailblazing Voyage: All-Women Indian Military Crew Conquers the Seas

An unprecedented all-women sailing expedition by the Indian Armed Forces successfully concluded on Wednesday, with the crew returning to Mumbai after a 55-day voyage to Seychelles and back. The team, consisting of 12 officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, embarked on this daring journey aboard the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni.

Flagged off on April 7, this mission marked a historic milestone, promoting gender parity within maritime professions by celebrating the strength of Nari Shakti. This expedition serves as preparation for a larger circumnavigation project set for 2026, reflecting both the bravery and progressive spirit of the Indian female officers.

The rigorous selection process, which included testing physical and psychological resilience, whittled down 41 candidates to 12. The expedition is a tribute to India's historical warrior queens and underscores the nation's advancements in naval vessel design with TRIVENI, both designed and built in India, highlighting the prowess of its maritime engineering capabilities.