Punjab's Bold Move: 12,000 Hectares Shift from Paddy to Maize

The Punjab government is encouraging farmers to replace 12,000 hectares of paddy with maize as part of its crop diversification strategy. Offering Rs 17,500 per hectare as an incentive, the initiative seeks to promote sustainable farming and increase farmer income. "Kisan Mitras" will guide this transition to maize cultivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:54 IST
The Punjab government has announced a plan to transition 12,000 hectares of land from paddy to maize cultivation, aiming to foster sustainable agriculture. Farmers will be offered Rs 17,500 per hectare to adopt maize cultivation, easing some of the financial burdens during the shift.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian disclosed that districts including Bathinda, Sangrur, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, and Kapurthala will lead this pilot project. The initiative will be supported by 200 appointed "Kisan Mitras", tasked with encouraging farmers to switch crops.

The strategic move aims not only to boost farmers' incomes but also to address Punjab's depleting groundwater levels by promoting maize, a less water-intensive and highly versatile crop. This initiative is seen as vital for the state's agricultural sustainability efforts.

