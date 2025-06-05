Sweeping Budget Proposal Shapes Trump's Vision

The House of Representatives, led by Republicans, has approved a comprehensive budget plan that mirrors many of President Donald Trump's key objectives. Now in the hands of the Senate, the package is anticipated to undergo substantial modifications.

According to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation, the bill is predicted to significantly impact the national debt, adding $2.4 trillion over the next ten years. A notable outcome includes altering various tax cuts and breaks, particularly benefiting pass-through businesses and extending child tax credits.

The proposal also introduces major shifts in healthcare access, immigration enforcement, and environmental policies, including freezing tax breaks for electric vehicles and imposing stricter requirements on Affordable Care Act beneficiaries.