Sweeping Budget Proposal Shapes Trump's Vision
The Republican-led House has passed a significant budget package aligned with President Donald Trump's goals. The Senate is currently considering it, with potential for major changes. The proposal would increase national debt significantly over a decade, reshape tax cuts, and impose various changes in health, immigration, and environment policies.
According to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation, the bill is predicted to significantly impact the national debt, adding $2.4 trillion over the next ten years. A notable outcome includes altering various tax cuts and breaks, particularly benefiting pass-through businesses and extending child tax credits.
According to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation, the bill is predicted to significantly impact the national debt, adding $2.4 trillion over the next ten years. A notable outcome includes altering various tax cuts and breaks, particularly benefiting pass-through businesses and extending child tax credits.
The proposal also introduces major shifts in healthcare access, immigration enforcement, and environmental policies, including freezing tax breaks for electric vehicles and imposing stricter requirements on Affordable Care Act beneficiaries.
