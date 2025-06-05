Ukrainian Drone Strikes Leave Thousands Without Power in Russian-Held Territories

New Ukrainian drone strikes have hit energy infrastructure, leading to power outages across Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Russian-installed officials reported that tens of thousands of residents lost electricity.

In Kherson, Governor Vladimir Saldo stated that 97 settlements were affected, impacting about 68,000 people. Meanwhile, Yevgeny Balitsky, head of Zaporizhzhia, mentioned continued attacks on energy sites, with 10 drones intercepted.

These assaults follow earlier incidents causing power loss to 700,000 persons, with quick response teams restoring services. The situation underscores ongoing conflicts and power struggles in these Southern Ukrainian areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)