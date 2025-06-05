Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Leave Thousands Without Power in Russian-Held Territories

Ukrainian drone strikes targeted and damaged energy infrastructure in Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, cutting power to thousands. Russian-installed officials reported significant outages affecting tens of thousands in Kherson and unspecified numbers in Zaporizhzhia. Earlier attacks resulted in power disruptions to 700,000 in the regions, though emergency services restored electricity swiftly.

Updated: 05-06-2025 04:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Ukrainian drone strikes have hit energy infrastructure, leading to power outages across Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Russian-installed officials reported that tens of thousands of residents lost electricity.

In Kherson, Governor Vladimir Saldo stated that 97 settlements were affected, impacting about 68,000 people. Meanwhile, Yevgeny Balitsky, head of Zaporizhzhia, mentioned continued attacks on energy sites, with 10 drones intercepted.

These assaults follow earlier incidents causing power loss to 700,000 persons, with quick response teams restoring services. The situation underscores ongoing conflicts and power struggles in these Southern Ukrainian areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

