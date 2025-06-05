U.S. Auto Suppliers Demand Action on China's Rare Earth Export Limits
The United States auto suppliers group has urged action against China's rare earth export restrictions, fearing disruptions in auto parts production. China dominates global rare earth processing, and new export rules have compounded supply chain worries. This has led to shutdowns like Ford's in Chicago due to shortages.
A U.S. auto suppliers group has issued an urgent call for action regarding China's restrictions on rare earth exports. This comes amid warnings that the tightened export rules could significantly disrupt auto parts production.
China, which holds a substantial majority of the world's processing capacity for these essential minerals, introduced these restrictions in April. This move coincided with heightened U.S.-China trade tensions following the imposition of tariffs by President Donald Trump.
Highlighting the critical nature of the situation, MEMA, the Vehicle Suppliers Association, joined forces with major automakers to emphasize the risks in a letter to the Trump administration, pointing out how the restrictions impact U.S. auto manufacturers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
