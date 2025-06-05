Left Menu

PM Modi, Indian Leaders Laud Yogi Adityanath's Leadership on Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Indian political leaders extended birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, praising his transformative work in the state. Celebrating the day, CM Yogi also engaged in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Updated: 05-06-2025 10:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On his birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commended his efforts in transforming the state. PM Modi expressed admiration for CM Yogi's work across various sectors, emphasizing the improved quality of life for Uttar Pradesh residents.

Responding to the Prime Minister's wishes, CM Yogi conveyed gratitude, describing PM Modi's greetings as a wellspring of energy and inspiration. CM Yogi affirmed his dedication to uplifting the lives of the 25 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh and credited PM Modi's leadership for guiding the state towards development.

Other political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also joined in celebrating CM Yogi's contributions to the state. The Chief Minister marked his birthday by attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, describing the event as a significant manifestation of national unity.

