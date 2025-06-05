Oil Conflict Intensifies: Baghdad Holds Erbil Accountable

The Iraqi oil ministry has squarely placed the blame on the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) for the ongoing illicit export of oil from Kurdish areas. This declaration from Baghdad on Thursday asserts full legal accountability on Erbil for sidestepping national directives.

The longstanding conflict over oil and gas rights between Baghdad and Erbil has resurfaced, with Iraq expressing intent to pursue all legal avenues. In 2022, Iraq's federal court had ruled a Kurdish oil law unconstitutional and mandated that Kurdish authorities transfer control of their crude oil.

Navigating the dual pressure from internal legal disputes and OPEC's production quotas, negotiations to restart Kurdish oil exports via a key pipeline to Turkey remain stalled due to disagreements over payment and contracts. The continued impasse threatens Iraq's economic interests and its international obligations.

