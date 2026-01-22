Left Menu

Baramulla Police Unravel Major Drug Bust

Two individuals, Farooq Ahmad Chopan and Bilal Ahmad Bhat, were arrested in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, with over 750 grams of contraband. Their arrests followed a police investigation into an NDPS case, leading to seizure of 774 grams of charas-like substance. Both face charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug crackdown, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district arrested two suspected drug peddlers on Thursday. The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 750 grams of a contraband substance.

A police spokesperson revealed that during investigations related to an existing NDPS case, authorities detained Farooq Ahmad Chopan, also known as Beta, from Kalantara Bala.

Crucial information obtained from Chopan's interrogation prompted a search of Bilal Ahmad Bhat's premises, leading to the discovery of 774 grams of a charas-like substance. Both suspects have been charged under the NDPS Act and are currently in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

