Baramulla Police Unravel Major Drug Bust
Two individuals, Farooq Ahmad Chopan and Bilal Ahmad Bhat, were arrested in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, with over 750 grams of contraband. Their arrests followed a police investigation into an NDPS case, leading to seizure of 774 grams of charas-like substance. Both face charges under the NDPS Act.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug crackdown, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district arrested two suspected drug peddlers on Thursday. The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 750 grams of a contraband substance.
A police spokesperson revealed that during investigations related to an existing NDPS case, authorities detained Farooq Ahmad Chopan, also known as Beta, from Kalantara Bala.
Crucial information obtained from Chopan's interrogation prompted a search of Bilal Ahmad Bhat's premises, leading to the discovery of 774 grams of a charas-like substance. Both suspects have been charged under the NDPS Act and are currently in police custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Gears Up for People-Centric Budget
Mysterious Death in Police Custody: The Case of Manojkumar Bhatia
Jammu and Kashmir's Deadly Roads: A Call for Urgent Safety Interventions
Jammu and Kashmir Police Enforce Vigilance for Public Safety Ahead of Republic Day
Jammu and Kashmir's MBBS Admissions Conundrum: Faith, Policy, and Student Futures