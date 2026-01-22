Baramulla Police Unravel Major Drug Bust

In a significant drug crackdown, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district arrested two suspected drug peddlers on Thursday. The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 750 grams of a contraband substance.

A police spokesperson revealed that during investigations related to an existing NDPS case, authorities detained Farooq Ahmad Chopan, also known as Beta, from Kalantara Bala.

Crucial information obtained from Chopan's interrogation prompted a search of Bilal Ahmad Bhat's premises, leading to the discovery of 774 grams of a charas-like substance. Both suspects have been charged under the NDPS Act and are currently in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)