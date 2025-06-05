China Blocks Canada's Bid for Dispute Panel Over Import Duties
China has obstructed Canada's attempt to establish a trade dispute panel to contest China's additional import duties on Canadian agriculture and fish products. Despite the block, Canada has the opportunity to renew its request at the next Dispute Settlement Body meeting on June 23.
In a significant move, China has blocked Canada's initiative to establish a dispute panel concerning increased import duties imposed by China on Canadian agricultural and fish products, according to a Geneva-based trade official.
This intervention took place during a special Dispute Settlement Body meeting on Thursday, as reported by the official.
Despite this setback, Canada retains the option to renew its request at an upcoming meeting, with June 23 slated as the next opportunity.
