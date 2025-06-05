Left Menu

China Blocks Canada's Bid for Dispute Panel Over Import Duties

China has obstructed Canada's attempt to establish a trade dispute panel to contest China's additional import duties on Canadian agriculture and fish products. Despite the block, Canada has the opportunity to renew its request at the next Dispute Settlement Body meeting on June 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:28 IST
China Blocks Canada's Bid for Dispute Panel Over Import Duties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, China has blocked Canada's initiative to establish a dispute panel concerning increased import duties imposed by China on Canadian agricultural and fish products, according to a Geneva-based trade official.

This intervention took place during a special Dispute Settlement Body meeting on Thursday, as reported by the official.

Despite this setback, Canada retains the option to renew its request at an upcoming meeting, with June 23 slated as the next opportunity.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025