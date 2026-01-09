EU Targets WhatsApp: New Classification Could Elevate Legal Duties

The European Commission is deliberating over a plan to recategorize WhatsApp, a leading communications platform owned by Meta, to heighten its responsibility in managing illegal and harmful content. A spokesperson revealed this possible shift on Friday, as WhatsApp's user base hit significant numbers in February 2025.

By labeling WhatsApp as a 'very large platform,' its legal obligations to address damaging content could increase, according to the Digital Services Act. Thomas Regnier, a spokesperson, mentioned the prospect of future designation during a press briefing, although no final decision has been made.

This initiative underscores the Commission's intent to distinguish private messaging—exempt from the DSA—from open channels functioning like social media platforms, which are more publicly accessible. WhatsApp has not issued any comment on the matter as of yet.