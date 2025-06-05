Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Joins 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign, Applauds PM Modi's Environmental Efforts

On World Environment Day, BJP leader Kangana Ranaut lauds PM Narendra Modi for the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. She participated by planting a sapling in Delhi, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation. Anurag Thakur echoed her sentiments, urging public participation in the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:37 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On World Environment Day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kangana Ranaut extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poignant 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign aimed at promoting environmental consciousness. Ranaut participated by planting a sapling at her Delhi residence, emphasizing the need to protect the environment as a valuable legacy for future generations.

In a social media post, Ranaut paid homage to grassroots workers dedicated to environmental conservation. She underscored the initiative, championed by PM Modi, as a crucial step in saving the soil and rivers and combating plastic waste in oceans. Her actions resonated as part of broader World Environment Day celebrations.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur similarly engaged in the campaign, sharing a photograph of his sapling plantation in Delhi. He called upon the public to join the movement, highlighting the significance of trees as life-givers on Earth. The campaign, which merges environmental preservation with a tribute to mothers, was launched by PM Modi on June 5, 2024, marking its one-year anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

