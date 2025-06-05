Left Menu

European Markets Poised for ECB Rate Cut Amid Trade Uncertainties

European markets maintain steady momentum anticipating an ECB interest rate cut, with investors closely watching for developments in U.S. trade negotiations. Positive German industrial data boosts indices, while a U.S. jobs report and trade discussions influence currency and bond movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:42 IST
European Markets Poised for ECB Rate Cut Amid Trade Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European markets kicked off Thursday on a steady note as investors braced for a European Central Bank interest rate cut. Weak U.S. economic data earlier triggered a rally in government bonds and pushed Wall Street into bull market territory.

The ECB is set to announce a quarter-point cut, bringing euro zone borrowing costs down to 2%. Investors are eager to hear Christine Lagarde's outlook, especially amid uncertainty over U.S. trade deals. Strong domestic demand drove a surprise rise in German industrial orders, boosting investor sentiment across Europe.

Despite these developments, the euro and regional government bonds showed little movement. Traders await decisive ECB action against a backdrop of conflicting signals from ongoing U.S. trade talks and mixed economic data from major economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

