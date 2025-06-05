Historic 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Celebrated

In a historic moment for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Addressing the gathering at Pushpavatika, Adityanath emphasized the significance of the event, stating that January 22, 2024, marked the culmination of a 500-year journey to restore India's pride under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ayodhya and followers of Sanatan Dharma around the world. He extended gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and acknowledged the efforts of officials associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust for their dedication.

The ceremony involved the consecration of sacred idols of Lord Ram, Maa Janaki, Bharat, Laxman, Shatrughan, and Lord Bajrangbali on the first floor of the temple, following Vedic traditions. Yogi Adityanath performed prayers and aarti, also visiting the renowned Hanuman Garhi temple earlier that day. The ceremonies were attended by prominent figures, including Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and General Secretary Champat Rai.

