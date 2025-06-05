India-U.S. Trade Talks Seek Tariff Breakthrough

This week, India and the United States are engaged in high-level discussions aimed at finalizing tariff reductions in key sectors, including agriculture and automobiles. Both nations hope to achieve an interim agreement, with an announcement anticipated by the end of the month, according to government sources.

A U.S. delegation, led by senior officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative, is conducting closed-door meetings with Indian trade officials led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi. The talks focus on tariff reductions and potential advantages for Indian companies.

Meanwhile, officials highlight the sensitivity of these discussions. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated progress in Washington, stating a deal could soon be finalized. The negotiations are part of India's broader strategy to expand its trade relations globally.