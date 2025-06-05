Left Menu

India-U.S. Trade Talks Seek Tariff Breakthrough

High-level trade talks between India and the U.S. are focusing on reducing tariffs in sectors like agriculture and automobiles. The negotiations, which are aimed at reaching an interim deal, involve discussions on benefits for Indian companies and are expected to culminate in an announcement soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:53 IST
India-U.S. Trade Talks Seek Tariff Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, India and the United States are engaged in high-level discussions aimed at finalizing tariff reductions in key sectors, including agriculture and automobiles. Both nations hope to achieve an interim agreement, with an announcement anticipated by the end of the month, according to government sources.

A U.S. delegation, led by senior officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative, is conducting closed-door meetings with Indian trade officials led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi. The talks focus on tariff reductions and potential advantages for Indian companies.

Meanwhile, officials highlight the sensitivity of these discussions. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated progress in Washington, stating a deal could soon be finalized. The negotiations are part of India's broader strategy to expand its trade relations globally.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025