India Energy Storage Week 2025: A Catalyst for Green Investment

India Energy Storage Week 2025 will draw investments exceeding Rs 8,000 crore in energy storage, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen. Scheduled in July in New Delhi, international delegates and over 1,000 companies will participate, boosting India's efforts to become a global manufacturing hub for clean energy solutions.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:04 IST
  • India

India is gearing up for a significant influx of investments amounting to over Rs 8,000 crore, targeting the energy storage, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen sectors at the upcoming India Energy Storage Week 2025.

Taking place from July 8 to 10 in New Delhi, the event is organized by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and aims to reinforce the nation's push to become a global clean energy manufacturing hub.

With participation from international delegates and over 1,000 companies, alongside collaborations with states like Gujarat, Odisha, and Telangana, the event promises to drive innovation and attract global attention towards India's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

