U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Sharply Amid Import Drop
The U.S. trade deficit shrank significantly in April, as imports fell dramatically. This decrease could boost economic growth in the coming quarter. The trade gap narrowed by 55.5% to $61.6 billion, reaching the lowest level since September 2023, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Economists anticipated the trade deficit to narrow to $70 billion, but the actual figures surpassed expectations. April saw a record 46.2% decrease in the goods trade deficit, bringing it to $87.4 billion. This adjustment could positively impact the GDP, depending on inventory states, with reduced imports contributing heavily to the shift.
The import dip, at 16.3% to $351 billion, was largely due to decreased consumer goods from Ireland and a fall in cellphones and household goods imports, alongside a $23.3 billion drop in industrial supplies. Meanwhile, U.S. exports hit a record high, bolstered by gains in industrial supplies and materials.
