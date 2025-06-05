Dollar's Decline: Impact of Global Trade and Labor Dynamics
The dollar weakened against the euro following hints of a pause in the ECB's policy easing and signs of weakening in the U.S. labor market. Investor concerns about U.S. tariffs and global trade tensions further pressured the dollar. Meanwhile, the euro reached a six-week high.
The dollar took a hit against the euro on Thursday, influenced by hints from the European Central Bank about potentially pausing its prolonged policy easing cycle. This came as U.S. data reflected softening labor market conditions amid rising economic challenges linked to tariffs.
ECB's President Christine Lagarde pointed to the end of a monetary policy cycle that addressed compounded shocks such as COVID-19, the Ukraine war, and the energy crisis. Consequently, the euro surged to a six-week high, gaining 0.5% to $1.1473, approaching a peak not seen since April.
Factors contributing to the dollar's decline include trade tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as a rise in unemployment claims in the U.S. The uncertainty in international trade negotiations continues to divert investors from U.S. assets, intensifying the dollar's downward trend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Boosts Support Amid New U.S. Tariffs Impact
Australian Exporters Eye Competitive Edge in China Amid U.S. Tariffs
India Remains Cost-Effective for iPhone Manufacturing Despite Proposed U.S. Tariffs
Trade Friction Sparks Innovation: Japanese Auto Supplier Kyowa's Struggle Amid U.S. Tariffs
German Unemployment Surge Challenges Economic Recovery