Ayodhya's Transformation: From Bullets to a Blooming Welcome

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hails the transformation of Ayodhya from a conflict zone into a flourishing haven. Celebrating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, he credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's restored pride and Ayodhya's newfound global recognition, emphasizing significant developmental changes and increased tourism to the sacred city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the notable transformation of Ayodhya, emphasizing its development under his administration and the central government. Once marred by violence, the city now warmly welcomes visitors with cultural celebrations, said Adityanath, referencing past incidents such as the 1990 police firings on karsevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi protests.

During a gathering at Pushpavatika, Adityanath noted the dramatic increase in pilgrims to Ayodhya, attributing it to significant developmental efforts. "At one time, only a few devotees used to come," he stated. "Today, Ayodhya is recognized for its identity, drawing lakhs of devotees, unlike its past a decade ago."

Adityanath further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in maintaining the purity of the Ganga, contrasting it with previous administrations. He emphasized Ayodhya's enhanced status and global connectivity, acknowledging Modi's role in restoring India's cultural pride. The ceremony marked the completion of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Darbar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

