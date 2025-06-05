Tractor Diplomacy: Minister's Firsthand Approach to Punjab's Farming Realities

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to the fields in Patiala during a significant visit to Punjab, asserting the need for a hands-on approach to truly grasp the struggles of farmers. His day-long interaction emphasized the necessity for ministers to connect directly with the agricultural community.

Chouhan touched upon the contributions of Punjab farmers to foodgrain production, revisiting the days of the Green Revolution and assuring further development in agriculture through dialogue. He highlighted the importance of aligning scientific research with on-ground agricultural practices through initiatives like the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'.

In discussions at Amargarh, Chouhan underscored agriculture's pivotal role in the Indian economy, addressing high-quality seeds and the need for climate-adapted farming. He also stressed fair subsidies, the potential for India as a machinery exporter, and called for decisive decision-making to transform agriculture effectively.