Left Menu

Tractor Diplomacy: Minister's Firsthand Approach to Punjab's Farming Realities

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Punjab, driving a tractor and engaging with local farmers to understand their challenges. He emphasized using research to benefit agricultural communities, promoting modern farming practices, and ensuring fair policies. The visit aims to bridge scientific knowledge and farm-level practices, focusing on productivity, sustainability, and market fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:07 IST
Tractor Diplomacy: Minister's Firsthand Approach to Punjab's Farming Realities
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to the fields in Patiala during a significant visit to Punjab, asserting the need for a hands-on approach to truly grasp the struggles of farmers. His day-long interaction emphasized the necessity for ministers to connect directly with the agricultural community.

Chouhan touched upon the contributions of Punjab farmers to foodgrain production, revisiting the days of the Green Revolution and assuring further development in agriculture through dialogue. He highlighted the importance of aligning scientific research with on-ground agricultural practices through initiatives like the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'.

In discussions at Amargarh, Chouhan underscored agriculture's pivotal role in the Indian economy, addressing high-quality seeds and the need for climate-adapted farming. He also stressed fair subsidies, the potential for India as a machinery exporter, and called for decisive decision-making to transform agriculture effectively.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025