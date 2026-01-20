Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Tractor-Trolley Crash Claims Life

A 19-year-old man named Mushir was killed, and two others, Rehan and Suhail, were seriously injured in a tractor-trolley and motorcycle accident in Khatauli. The incident occurred on Ganga Canal Road; the driver fled the scene. Police are conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Khatauli, a fatal accident involving a tractor-trolley and two motorcycles resulted in the tragic death of 19-year-old Mushir, while seriously injuring two others.

The incident occurred on Monday evening on Ganga Canal Road when a speeding tractor-trolley crashed into the motorcycles, confirmed police sources.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

