Tragic Collision: Tractor-Trolley Crash Claims Life

In Khatauli, a fatal accident involving a tractor-trolley and two motorcycles resulted in the tragic death of 19-year-old Mushir, while seriously injuring two others.

The incident occurred on Monday evening on Ganga Canal Road when a speeding tractor-trolley crashed into the motorcycles, confirmed police sources.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)