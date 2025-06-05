Volleyball Dreams Disrupted: Immigrant Teen Caught in ICE Crossfire
Marcelo Gomes da Silva, an 18-year-old Brazilian-born high school student, was arrested while on his way to volleyball practice by ICE agents seeking his father. While his father is considered a public safety threat, Gomes da Silva faces deportation proceedings amid local community support demanding his release.
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school student, Marcelo Gomes da Silva, was apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on his way to volleyball practice. The arrest occurred during a bid to detain his father, considered a public safety threat by authorities.
Gomes da Silva, originally from Brazil, entered the U.S. on a visitor visa and later acquired a student visa, now expired. As the teenager faced a court hearing, his legal counsel emphasized his deep community involvement, including participation in the school's marching band and church band.
While a federal judge ordered Gomes da Silva not be moved from Massachusetts without notice, his supporters, including classmates and community members, have rallied for his release, highlighting their pleas at a recent volleyball game dedicated to the absent student.
(With inputs from agencies.)
