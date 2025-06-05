Circle's IPO Ignites Crypto Market as Shares Skyrocket on NYSE Debut

Circle Internet, a stablecoin issuer, made a dramatic entrance on the New York Stock Exchange as its shares more than tripled in value on their first day of trading. Initially priced at $69, the stock surged to $103.75, ultimately trading around $94.87, amid volatile and frenetic trading.

This successful IPO could inspire a wave of crypto companies to pursue public listings, buoyed by growing interest in digital assets and a supportive regulatory climate. Matt Kennedy from Renaissance Capital highlighted the significance of diversifying publicly traded companies within the crypto ecosystem.

The Trump administration's pro-crypto stance has further incentivized companies to integrate digital currencies into their operations. Circle's listing marks the largest crypto IPO since Coinbase in 2021 and the first major stablecoin issuer to go public, setting a precedent for future listings.